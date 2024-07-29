Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son’s Death Triggers Demolition of Illegal Resorts Near Arnala Beach in Vasai-Virar

The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation has launched a major crackdown on unauthorized resorts near Arnala Beach, following direct orders from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The swift action comes in the wake of a tragic incident involving Milind More, the son of former Shiv Sena (UbT) district chief Raghunath More had gone to a resort at Arnala Beach. While moving out of the resort, he had an argument with a rickshaw driver, during which he collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared him dead on arrival and opined heart attack as the prima facie cause.

The demolition drive, which began early this morning, has already seen several illegal structures razed to the ground. Chief Minister Shinde, upon visiting More's family in Thane and learning of the circumstances surrounding his death, immediately instructed the Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner to take decisive action against all unauthorized resorts in the area. Local residents had repeatedly complained to the municipal administration about these illegally operated resorts, demanding their closure. However, it was only after the Chief Minister's directives to take action against these resorts that the operation gained momentum. Since morning, the municipal corporation has been carrying out demolition actions against these and many other unauthorized resorts, and this operation is set to continue.