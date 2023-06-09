Senior IAS officer caught accepting Rs 8 lakh bribe in Pune

In a major development in Pune, a senior IAS officer holding the position of Additional Revenue Divisional Commissioner in the revenue department was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh. The detained official, identified as Anil Ramod, will undergo a thorough investigation by the CBI.

As the investigation is still ongoing and the details are yet to be officially verified, initial reports suggest that Anil Ramod allegedly demanded a bribe from a complainant in exchange for granting clearance for a land located near the highway. In response to the complaint, a CBI team arrived in Pune and carried out an operation near SGS Mall on Friday afternoon.

At present, Anil Ramod is in custody as the CBI team continues its comprehensive investigation. Simultaneously, a group of 20 CBI officials has entered Anil Ramod's residence located in 'Rituparna' society in Baner. It has been revealed that extensive raids are being conducted at the premises.