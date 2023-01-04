Senior NCP leader Dhananjay Munde injured in car crash

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde suffered minor injuries after his car met with an accident in the Beed district of Maharashtra early Wednesday. While returning home after a day of public events in my constituency and meetings with workers, my car suffered a small accident at Azad Chowk in Parli after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

I have received minor injuries in the chest and doctors have advised me to rest. There’s nothing to worry and people should not believe in rumours, said Munde in a Facebook post. The injuries sustained by Munde are not grievous in nature. Officials from the local police station will establish contact with him and get more details. Further probe is on, the officer said. Munde won the 2019 assembly elections from Parli constituency. He is the Guardian Minister of Beed District and the Minister of Social Justice and Special Assistance of the State of Maharashtra. On 24 December 2019, as the Minister for Social Justice and Special Assistance. Earlier, he had held the role of opposition leader in the Legislative Council of Maharashtra.