Serious Bus Accident on Samruddhi Highway Leaves 15 Injured

Washim: The number of accidents on the Samruddhi Highway has increased in the last few days. Another fatal accident took place on the Samruddhi Highway on Thursday (February 1) night. At least 15 passengers were injured in the accident.

According to reports, the driver of the private bus, which was speeding on Samruddhi highway, lost control and the bus overturned directly on the highway itself. The driver lost control of the bus when it came near Donad location 173 in Karanja taluka of Washim. Within moments, the bus overturned on the highway. Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, 15 passengers on the bus were injured.

The highway police rushed to the spot and started rescue operations after receiving information about the accident. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Karanja for treatment. It is also being said that the condition of 5 to 6 of the injured is critical. The accident was so severe that the front part of the bus was crushed beyond recognition.