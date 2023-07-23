Severe waterlogging in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; cars submerged

Severe water-logging occurred in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi following heavy rainfall which led to cars being half submerged in water.

Due to continuous rainfall in Mumbai for past 2-3 days, traffic jams,waterlogged roads, and delayed local trains have become a common problem for Mumbaikars. Their woes are nowhere to end as IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the upcoming days. The weather forecasting agency has issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Moreover, a red alert has been issued in Palghar district.