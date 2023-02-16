Shah to meet Kashmir Police martyrs' daughters on Maha visit

Mumbai, Feb 16 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will interact with 50 daughters of martyred Kashmir Police and security personnel during his upcoming three-day visit to Maharashtra starting from Friday, official sources said here on Thursday.

Shah will reach Nagpur from Assam late on Friday (February 17) and on Saturday will visit the RSS headquarters in Reshim Bagh, pay his respects at the holy site of Deekshabhoomi, the samadhis of K.B. Hedgewar and M.S. Golwalkar, and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Lokmat Group.

In the afternoon, Shah, who is also the Union Minister for Cooperation, will fly down to Pune to participate in a co-operatives sector event organised by the Sakal Group, interact with 50 daughters of martyred Kashmir police and security officials on behalf of NGO Sarhad, pray at the Omkareshwar Temple and release the Marathi translation of a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, Shah will attend a programme to mark the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and then depart for Kolhapur for a darshan of the famed Mahalaxmi Temple, garland the statue of Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and after completing several other engagements, leave for New Delhi the same evening, the sources said.

