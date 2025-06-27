Shaktipeeth Expressway Protest: Farmers to Block Roads Across 12 Districts on July 1

In a move to intensify opposition against the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway, farmers across 12 districts of Maharashtra will participate in a statewide ‘Highway Roko’ protest on July 1, which coincides with Krishi Din (Agriculture Day). The decision was taken during an online meeting held on Thursday (June 26), organized by the Shaktipeeth Highway Opposition Struggle Committee. Prominent leaders, including Congress Legislature Party leader and MLA Satej Patil, Sangli MP Vishal Patil, MLA Vishwajit Kadam, Dharashiv MLA Kailas Patil, and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana President and former MP Raju Shetti, attended the meeting, along with district coordinators representing the 12 affected regions.

Speaking at the meeting, MLA Satej Patil said, “The proposed highway project is being imposed without proper consultation. We are determined to oppose the land surveys and acquisition efforts. The movement will grow stronger in stages, and I will personally ensure the involvement of Mahavikas Aghadi leaders across all districts. We will also raise the issue in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature.”

MP Vishal Patil added that a large protest will take place in Sangli district on July 1, and called upon farmers from all 12 affected districts to prepare for similar action in their respective areas.

Former MP Raju Shetti declared, “It is time for a mass mobilization. I have already begun organizing efforts, and we will ensure the success of the July 1 protest. Meetings will be conducted in all affected villages—from Sindhudurg to Wardha—to build momentum.”

Solapur Highway Faces Strong Resistance

The proposed highway spans 156 kilometers through Solapur district, sparking strong resistance from local farmers. However, protest organizers say the affected farmers are not receiving enough political support. Committee coordinator Dr. Sunil Dalve appealed to MP Praniti Shinde to actively support the movement and stand with the agitating farmers.

Protest Locations to Be Finalized in Kolhapur

Meanwhile, protest venues in Kolhapur district will be finalized today (Friday). MLA Satej Patil is scheduled to hold a strategy meeting with key party functionaries at the Kolhapur Government Rest House to determine exact locations for the ‘rasta roko’.

Other leaders and representatives present during the meeting included Vijay Devne (Uddhav Sena), Satish Kulkarni (Nanded), Govind Ghatole (Parbhani), Ajay Burande (Beed), and Mahesh Kharade (Sangli).

With emotions running high and farmers feeling increasingly cornered, the July 1 protest is expected to be a significant show of strength against the controversial infrastructure project.