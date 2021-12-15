Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

After actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor had contracted COVID-19 earlier, their daughter Shanaya Kapoor has also tested for the deadly virus on Wednesday.

Shanaya took to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which she wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive."

She further added, "I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!"

Maheep, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan are among those who had tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a get together at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence. However, Karan has tested negative.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya is currently working on her first film, which is being made under Karan Johar's production house. Prior to her acting project, she worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's hit film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.'

( With inputs from ANI )

