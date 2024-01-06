Sharad Mohol Shot Dead Over Land Deal Dispute, Eight Accused Held by Pune Police

Notorious criminal Sharad Mohol was shot dead in broad day light in Pune’s Kothrud area on Friday at around 1:30 pm. Preliminary investigations reveled that the attack on Mohol was carried out by his close aide Sahil alias Munna Polekar (32) resident of Sutardhara Kothrud over a land dispute. As per the police, Mohol had slapped Munna amid a financial dispute over a land deal. Angered by the slapping incident and the financial dispute Polekar hatched a plan to finish Mohol.

According to Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone III, Sharad Mohol was planning to visit the Dagdushet Halwai Ganpati Mandir with his wife as it was his wedding anniversary he was about to take his four-wheeler accompanied by Polekar and Arun Dhumal when Polekar and his accomplice attacked him from point blank range.



Further investigations by the police revealed that Polekar had an argument with Mohol and his driver a few days back. A dispute had also started between Mohol and Polekar over a land deal. Mohol slapped Polekar in a financial disagreement which angered Polekar and he planned to kill Mohol. On Friday afternoon, Mohol, Dhumal and Polekar were walking together. At that time, Polekar was accompanied by two more men. The accused followed Mohol who was walking towards his house and opened fire from the pistol he had brought with him. Four shots were fired at Mohol out of which three bullets hit Mohol. Mohol lay in a pool of blood while Polekar and his accomplice fled the spot meanwhile Arun Dhumal rushed Mohol to Sahayadri Hospital.

Nine investigation teams of the Pune Police crime branch were dispatched to the Pune city area and towards Pune rural, Satara and Kolhapur. Meanwhile, eight accused have been arrested by the police late at night from Kikvi-Shirval village on Pune Satara Road. Three pistols, three magazines, five rounds and two four-wheelers were seized from the accused after the arrest.

The police stated that the accused who fired at the spot and those who helped them have been detained. Acting on a complaint filed by Arun Dhumal (resident of Kothrud) a case was registered against Munna and his accomplice at the Kothrud police station. under Sections 302, 307, 34 of the IPC Sections 3, 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 37(1), (3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.