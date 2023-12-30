From Knowledge Capital to Koyta Capital: All you need to know about Pune’s Koyta Gangs

Once known as the Knowledge Capital, Pune is fast getting bad name over Koyta Gangs, youths terrorising their neighbourhoods using koytas (sickles). The incidents have become an everyday affair and there’s a growing demand to curb this menace at the earliest.

What is a Koyta Gang?

Usually a gang is known by its leader or the modus operandi. For instance, a Dawood gang was led by mafia don Dawood Ibrahim or a chaddi baniyan gang was a gang that would commit house break-ins wearing just inner wears. The recent phenomenon of Koyta Gang is based on the modus operandi used by the criminals involved in the act of vandalising properties and terrorising neighbourhoods using the koytas or the sickles.

Why is it difficult for the police to curb the menace?

As explained earlier, these gangs or groups of youths are not connected to each other by a single leader. As there is no main culprit, the cops are clueless about the next assault or crime by these groups and can only act post fact. Besides, the weapon used in these acts of vandalism or assault is a koyta, which is a commonplace agricultural tool available easily. Even if the cops decide to conduct house to house search and they found these sickles, they can be easily explained away.

“Those involved in these acts are mainly minors or teenagers who are an impressionable age groups. For them, these acts are showing swagger or making a statement out of delinquent aggression motivated by circumstances. There are other factors such as negative heroism, easy money, and the availability of weapons as well. We have booked some of the criminals under strict acts like MCOCA, MPDA, Arms act and other sections to control the crime. Combing operations have been carried out in the city to neutralize criminals,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amol Zende.

Why is koyta or a sickle a favoured weapon of choice?

One of the biggest factors behind the use of a koyta is an easy access. The tool or weapon, depending upon how you use it, is available for a mere 600 to 800 rupees over e-commerce websites or at the sellers of the ware in Pune Bohri Aali, Juna Bazaar or Mangwalwar Peth.

Compare this to other weapons such as swords or a desi katta (a country pistol). They are not available easily and even if they are, they don’t come cheap.

So what are the cops doing?

Pune Police have made this as one of their top priority tasks this year and have turned every stone to bring a stop. Police conduct regular search operations and make preventive arrests. As many as 698 of the 3,765 offenders, whose records the police verified were apprehended during the combing operation since January. Police have confiscated a pistol, 145 sickles, and other sharp weapons. Nine cases were filed by the criminal branch, while 34 cases were filed by various police stations during the combing operation to control the Koyta menace in the city.

So why is it not under control?

The cops have been trying to find the answer from the sociological aspects as well. It has been found that most of the offenders are engaging in this activity bragging about their so called ‘mardangi’ or to get easy money. Several of them have been seen on social media by posting images and videos of themselves with the weapon. Majority of these, being minors, get away with using the loopholes in the law which makes them more confident of committing the crime again.

Adv Yashpal Purohit, a panel advocate and para-legal volunteer of the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), says, “The Minors used by the gangsters in a koyta gang, are handled by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). They immediately get bail and are available for the ‘job’ again. If the accused is over 16 years of age, he should be tried in the children's court with regular procedure under section 18 of the Juvenile Justice Act and the police should mention the modus operandi of the mastermind in the chargesheet and show it as a conspiracy under section 120B. When Juvenile criminals stop getting bail, only then they will understand the serious consequences of committing a crime.”

The influence of cinema and web series and surroundings

The violent scenes glorifying crime and the use of sharp weapons like swords, choppers or koyta in films and web series are projected without showing its consequences may be one of the reasons for young criminals using the koyta for crime.

Shedding light on juvenile crime psychology and the effect of money on crimes, Psychiatrist Dr Rohan Jahagirdar said, “A person's thinking varies according to their age group. The environment and familial dynamics of the young people who commit crimes have a major impact on them. Most crimes like property damage and vandalism are committed for amusement to make a statement. Teenage groups are greatly impacted by films and web series. Unlike mature adults, they do not know what to take away from a film, and many young people who are accused of crimes, do it because they are drawn in by the glamour of films and other media. Juveniles are more likely to develop the belief that they will get away with committing crimes, especially when they are in a group where they are influenced and follow a leader.”

“The socioeconomic background of adolescent offenders, who typically struggle with substance abuse and personality disorders, should be investigated. They frequently take on a defiant demeanour and begin to harbour antisocial beliefs. Parents need to keep a close eye on their children and act quickly to get assistance if they see any concerning behaviour,” added Dr. Jahagirdar.

"We have been putting a lot of effort into raising young awareness. The majority of young offenders are swayed by films or web series and the external allure of the criminal world when they decide to become involved in crime. The majority of those detained in connection with Koyta gang crimes are juvenile offenders. They are at ease because they believe that minors are not subject to punishment, but we educate them about the existence of a legal provision that allows us to prosecute them as adults if they commit serious crimes again.” Assistant Commissioner of Police Anita More said.

Actor Ramesh Pardeshi who played a major role of a gangster in Mulshi Pattern while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “ Films are made for entertainment purposes, and a film like Mulshi Pattern was made only to bring to light the plight of the farmer family the after-effects of the land selling that happened in the Mulshi taluka and not to influence the use of Koyta in real-world crime. People should only take positives from any film or content and go back with a positive message.”