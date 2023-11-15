Sharad Pawar arrives at Ajit's residence of Bhaidooj celebration

After the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Pawar family's first Diwali Padwa was celebrated in Govind Baug. There was widespread curiosity about whether Ajit Pawar would be present at the event. As he initially did not attend, discussions ensued. However, Ajit Pawar later participated in the evening, bringing an end to the day-long speculations.

In observance of Bhaidooj, Supriya Sule and her mother Pratibha Pawar visited Ajit Pawar's residence. Subsequently, Sharad Pawar also joined them at Ajit Pawar's house. Despite political variances, the Pawar family adheres to the tradition of gathering to celebrate familial joy during Diwali. On Padwa, Ajit Pawar shared a meal with Sharad Pawar at Govind Baug, followed by the celebration of Bhaidooj at Ajit's residence.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.