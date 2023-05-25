Sharad Pawar assures to support us in RS bill to replace Centre's ordinance against Delhi govt: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi minister Atishi and other leaders of the party meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

Arvind Kejriwal in a joint press conference said, Sharad Pawar ji has assured us that NCP will support us in defeating in Rajya Sabha the bill to replace the Centre's ordinance against the Delhi government. We are trying to gather support from all non-BJP parties. Tomorrow, I will seek time from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to meet them on this issue.

The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.