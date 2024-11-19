Sharad Pawar Blames BJP After Anil Deshmukh Injured in Katol-Narkhed Attack, Say...

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh sustained injuries after unidentified individuals attacked his vehicle with stones in the Katol-Narkhed constituency. The incident, which occurred around 8:30 PM on Monday, has escalated political tensions in the region. NCP chief Sharad Pawar strongly condemned the attack, attributing it to the political rivalry in the constituency. He alleged that the ruling BJP orchestrated the assault due to the growing popularity of Anil Deshmukh and his son, Salil Deshmukh, who is contesting as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate.

“When I visited Katol recently, I saw the strong support Anil Deshmukh and his son were receiving. This unsettled the ruling party, leading to this attack. This incident shows the desperation of those in power to retain their position,” Pawar said.

Pawar also criticized BJP leader and Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, suggesting that the conflict between Deshmukh and Fadnavis might have played a role in the escalation. “This attack is the result of the ruling party’s inability to accept dissent and competition,” he added. Anil Deshmukh was returning from a campaign event for Salil Deshmukh when four unidentified individuals intercepted his vehicle and pelted stones. A large stone struck Deshmukh on the forehead, causing significant bleeding.

Deshmukh was initially treated at Katol Rural Hospital for swelling and later transferred to a private hospital in Nagpur for further tests, including a CT scan. His condition was further monitored due to high blood pressure. Meanwhile ruling BJP leaders dismissed the incident as a “political stunt” intended to garner sympathy for the opposition ahead of the elections.

Sharad Pawar, in a sharp rebuttal, asked, “Who would stage such a dangerous act, risking serious injury? This wasn’t a stunt—it was an act of violence designed to intimidate and harm.” The attack has intensified political rivalries in the Katol-Narkhed constituency, a key battleground in the upcoming elections. Anil Deshmukh, a prominent opposition leader, has long been at odds with the ruling BJP, and this incident underscores the high stakes involved.