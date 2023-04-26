Sharad Pawar calls CM Eknath Shinde on Barsu project amid political developments

During a crucial time of political developments and discussions in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Sharad Pawar had a phone conversation. As a result, talks have emerged regarding whether Sharad Pawar will take on the role of mediator in the Barsu project.

There are ongoing discussions about Uddhav Thackeray's stance on the Barsu project after he wrote to the Centre regarding the land. The leaders of the Thackeray group have supported the locals, and Sharad Pawar is now gathering information about the situation.

On one hand, Industries Minister Uday Samant had a discussion with Sharad Pawar yesterday, and today Sharad Pawar met with him. On the other hand, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has allegedly spoken with Sharad Pawar over the phone.

When Thackeray group leader and MP Vinayak Raut, accompanied by local leaders and office-bearers, went to Barsu to meet the locals, their car was stopped at the Rantale check post. The police reportedly took this action as Section 144 had been imposed in the area.