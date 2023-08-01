Sharad Pawar calls MVA meeting on August 5 to discuss election plans

NCP leader Sharad Pawar has scheduled a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on August 5. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the Lokmanya Tilak Award in Pune, where Sharad Pawar was the chief guest. Some leaders from the INDIA front were unhappy with his presence at the ceremony, and it remains to be seen if he can address their concerns.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is set to convene a meeting on August 5 at 11 am in Mumbai's Nehru Centre. The agenda is expected to include discussions on the strategy of the opposition alliance INDIA and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, marking the first meeting after a division within the NCP.

Sharad Pawar himself has convened this meeting, which will be attended by Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leaders. The agenda will likely focus on planning rallies and campaigning for the upcoming elections in the state.

Additionally, Shiv Sena's Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, will host a dinner for all MVA MLAs at Garware Club on the following day at 7 pm. Furthermore, on Wednesday, August 3, at 7 pm, Congress state president Nana Patole will host a dinner for MVA MLAs at Taj Hotel in Colaba, as per the media reports.

Three meetings of the Maha Vikas Aghadi are scheduled, with each party in the alliance organizing one. This move is seen as an effort to assert their presence within the coalition. Ambadas Danve from the Thackeray group, Nana Patole from the Congress, and Sharad Pawar from the NCP have all convened these meetings.