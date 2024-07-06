'Sharad Pawar Had Finalised My Candidature For Lok Sabha...': OBC Leader Laxman Hake Makes Shocking Claim

The issue of Maratha reservation has become a hot topic in the state, largely due to Manoj Jarange's advocacy. However, another name challenging his stance has also gained attention recently: Laxman Hake. Hake has been systematically and thoroughly arguing against Jarange's demands. Recently, Hake made a significant revelation, claiming that Sharad Pawar had finalized his candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections.

Hake stated, "If we want to maintain social balance in politics and the legislature, there must be some representation. However, targeting representatives is a common agenda these days. This is what the people of Maharashtra feel." When asked if he had sought a candidacy from Sharad Pawar, Hake responded, "Yes, I approached Sharad Pawar for the candidacy. He even announced my candidacy at that time. What happened afterward, only he knows," Hake revealed.

Hake had expressed his desire to contest from the Madha constituency. "I received only five thousand votes where I contested. The community doesn't have a sentiment that an OBC representative should be in the legislature. People question whether a Dhangar or Ramoshi should seek a Lok Sabha ticket," Hake said, highlighting the prevalent social attitudes.

Laxman Hake contested the Madha Lok Sabha constituency as an independent candidate, but his deposit was forfeited as he only received 5,134 votes. Out of the 32 candidates who contested from the Madha Lok Sabha constituency, Hake ranked sixth in terms of votes received. The candidate who ranked third received 58,421 votes, while the fourth-ranked candidate received 20,604 votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate, Swaroop Jankar, secured the fifth position with 7,094 votes, and Laxman Hake came in sixth with 5,134 votes.