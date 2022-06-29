Sharad Pawar holds important meeting at his residence with NCP leaders

Mumbai: A meeting of the Mahavikas Aghadi was convened at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. Congress Sunil Kedar, Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, and Nitin Raut were present at this meeting. The meeting was also attended by important leaders of the NCP. However, no Shiv Sena leader was present at the time.

It is said that Sharad Pawar gave some important instructions in this meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi. All legal avenues are to be relied upon. It has come to light that the discussion took place in the meeting to make a concerted effort to sustain the Mahavikas Aghadi till the end.

Meanwhile, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sent letters to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat. The state is extremely volatile. It is being reported in the media that 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena have withdrawn their support for Mahavikas Aghadi. Against this backdrop, independent MLAs have e-mailed, while the opposition BJP has written a letter claiming that the Mahavikas Alliance does not have a majority. The opposition tested the majority as soon as possible to avoid the horse market. According to media reports, a majority test is inevitable for the Chief Minister and he should prove his majority, the governor said in a letter sent to the Chief Minister by Koshyari.

It is said that a new government will be formed in the state on July 3. It is noteworthy that the Shinde faction has formulated a strategy to form a BJP and Shiv Sena government in the state. "We have not left the Shiv Sena. The majority of all MLAs are on our side. Therefore, we are the real Shiv Sena" such a stand is going to be taken by the rebel group. Therefore, it is understood that the BJP-Shiv Sena government will be formed, and the strategy of who is the real Shiv Sena will continue with the Election Commission for the next few years.