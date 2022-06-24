Sharad Pawar is a god for us, it is not appropriate to react to his statement: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: After the mutiny by Eknath Shinde, the atmosphere in the state has changed. This is considered to be a big earthquake for Mahavikas Aghadi along with Shiv Sena. After this, the conflict between Shiv Sena and Shinde group is intensifying. Attempts are being made to sustain the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Congress and NCP meeting sessions have started. In this, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar once again interacted with the media. At this time, Sharad Pawar of NCP is our God. Ajit Pawar has said that it is not appropriate to comment on his statement.



Earlier, Ajit Pawar had told the media that the BJP did not seem to be behind Eknath Shinde's mutiny. Shortly afterwards, Sharad Pawar himself, while interacting with the media, refuted Ajit Pawar's claim. Not only that, reacting to a video of Eknath Shinde, he read out the list of national parties and indirectly blamed the BJP for it. Later, Ajit Pawar once again interacted with the media on Friday evening. He clarified that it was not appropriate for him to react to Sharad Pawar's statement.

"MLAs still belong to Shiv Sena, Chief Minister also belongs to Shiv Sena, so Mahavikas Aghadi has a majority, so there is no threat to the state government" said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. "We are all behind Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and we will visit him in the evening," informed Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar also said that he would not comment on national issues. "The next strategy will be decided after meeting the Chief Minister. If there are any decisions regarding the legislature, they will be taken by the president," said Ajit Pawar.

"When the NDA government was in power, 25 parties were with it, then the UPA government was formed by several parties. If there is anything in the context of Maharashtra, he will speak, if the rest is a national issue, he will speak, Pawar, Supriya Sule and Praful Patel will speak" Ajit Pawar explained. "The Chief Minister has done a good job in dealing with the crises that have befallen Maharashtra in the last two and a half years. His work during the Corona era has been recognized nationally, with Uddhav Thackeray among the top chief ministers. Therefore, Mahavikas Aghadi has done a good job during this period," he said.