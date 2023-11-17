Sharad Pawar-led NCP accuses Maha govt of delaying Navi Mumbai metro rail for publicity purpose

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) accused the Maharashtra government of delaying the commissioning of the Navi Mumbai metro rail line for publicity. The 11.10 kilometre Belapur-Pendhar line number 1 was thrown open to the public during the day.

Planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), in a statement on Thursday, had said the line was being open without an official programme on the directions of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The metro rail was ready to serve the public six months ago but it was not inaugurated for public use because the government of Maharashtra could not get an appointment of the prime minister, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto alleged in a statement.

This government is only concerned about their publicity and gaining mileage for themselves. They do not care about the convenience of the common people. The ease of commute and convenience of Navi Mumbikars has been stolen and delayed by this government for six months for their selfish gains, Crasto added.

This attitude of the Maharashtra government only proves it is publicity hungry and anti-people, Crasto said reacting to Shinde’s announcement of starting the metro rail line without a formal inauguration.