Sharad Pawar meets protesters at Barsu on refinery controversy

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday held a meeting with a delegation of anti-refinery protesters led by Satyajit Chavan, who was arrested by Ratnagiri police on April 23, a day before soil survey began at Barsu village in Maharashtra’s coastal Ratnagiri district where one of the world’s biggest oil refinery is likely to be constructed.

Pawar is set to hold another meeting with state’s Industries minister Uday Samant on Monday afternoon. Both Pawar and Samant have met twice in the last week, ever since the state government used police force to suppress the villagers’ opposition to the survey. Pawar had then told Samant to not use force and release those who were arrested during protests, and first hold talks with opponents of the project before going ahead.On Friday, as tempers ran high among protesters, the police used tear gas to disperse them.Pawar tweeted that a delegation led by Satyajit Chavan called on him at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.NCP leader and former state minister Jitendra Awhad was also present during the meeting.On Friday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the proposed refinery project will not be implemented without the local people's consent.Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said one should ensure development projects do not cause any damage to the environment.

He urged the Maharashtra government to hold discussions with all the stakeholders and find the best possible way out.Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasahe Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut, whose party is supporting the protesters, on Saturday claimed there was no coordination between Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on the proposed refinery project