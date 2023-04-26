Sharad Pawar meets Uday Samant to discuss Barsu refinery protests

NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a press conference at the YB Chavan Centre in South Bombay, on Wednesday. During the conference, he discussed his meeting with Uday Samant, a minister in the Maharashtra government.

During a press conference, Sharad Pawar stated that he had a conversation with Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant regarding the protests in Barsu. He inquired about whether force was used against the protesters, and the minister responded that the government did not use force against them. The minister also clarified that the government is only conducting soil testing and has not yet begun the land survey. Sharad Pawar emphasized that the government should not be in a hurry and should consult with the locals before making any decisions about the issue.

Pawar added, "We will await the outcome of the meeting between the government and protesters tomorrow and make a decision on our next steps accordingly." He also stated, "We are open to any developmental project that benefits the people of Konkan."