Sharad Pawar reacts on Eknath Shinde and Thackeray's tussle over Dussehra rally venue

In the wake of the ongoing tussle between the Thackeray faction and Shinde camp over holding the customary Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday advised Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde to take an all-inclusive stand and avoid conflict.Pawar's advise came a day after the Shinde camp made an application with the BMC seeking its approval for organizing the Dusserah rally at Shivaji Park.

Thackeray faction has already submitted its application and charged the BMC for sitting on it. Uddhav Thackeray has already announced that the Dussehra rally will take place on October 5 come what may. Thackeray camp has also launched a campaign on Twitter regarding the same.Shinde camp, which claims their party as the real Shiv Sena, said the Maharashtra chief minister Shinde, who is the chief leader, will address the rally.

"There is a conflict between two camps over the Dussehra rally issue. Everyone has a right to take rallies but such conflicts need to be avoided. A chief minister does not belong to only one party but works for all. He should take an all-inclusive stand,” said Pawar.Meanwhile, the Shinde camp’s spokesperson and Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske without naming Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray, asked whether Pawar would advise the young leader to not insult chief minister by calling him names.“We welcome his (Pawar’s) advise to the Shinde, but Maharashtra will be grateful if he advises certain prince (Aaditya) to not make insulting statements against the state’s chief minister,” said Mhaske.