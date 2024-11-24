Sharad Pawar Reacts to Yogi Adityanath’s “ Batenge Toh Katenge” Slogan After MVA’s Crushing Defeat in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

This year's Maharashtra Assembly election has been widely discussed due to various announcements and slogans. From Prime Minister Modi to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, statements made during the campaign were heavily criticized by the opposition. Yogi Adityanath's slogan "Batenge to Katenge" was vigorously promoted by BJP leaders, though it faced opposition from Ajit Pawar and some BJP members. Now, after the election results, NCP founder Sharad Pawar has admitted that the slogan negatively impacted them.

Following the Assembly election results, Sharad Pawar held a press conference to discuss several key issues. Out of 86 seats, candidates from the Sharad Pawar faction managed to win only 10. During the press conference, Pawar acknowledged that the results did not meet their expectations and commented on the impact of the "Batenge to Katenge" slogan.

During a press conference in Karad, a journalist asked Sharad Pawar whether the "Batenge to Katenge" slogan, given by Yogi Adityanath, affected the Mahavikas Aghadi. Sharad Pawar admitted that it did. He said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge to Katenge' slogan certainly caused polarization of votes during the election. The way the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh campaigned in Maharashtra undoubtedly made a difference."

While discussing the issue of EVMs, Sharad Pawar said that he would not make any comments without verified information. "Some of our colleagues have raised doubts about the EVMs. However, until we have official information on the matter, I will refrain from making any statements," said Pawar.

"We Never Had Such an Experience Before" - Sharad Pawar

"Our expectations were not met with these results. However, this is the decision given by the people. I currently do not have any official information, so it's not appropriate to comment on the outcome. The decision has been made by the people. We have been active in public life for many years, but we've never faced such a situation before. Now that we have, it is essential to study the results, understand the reasons, and once again engage with the people with renewed enthusiasm," Sharad Pawar said.

