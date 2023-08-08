Sharad Pawar removes MLA Thomas K Thomas from party's working committee for serious indiscipline

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), removed senior party leader and MLA Thomas K Thomas from the party's working committee on Tuesday, alleging serious indiscipline. Thomas represents Kuttanad constituency in the Kerala Assembly. The NCP is a part of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala.

In view of the serious indiscipline being committed by you, openly defying the authority of the All India President and state President and making irresponsible allegations against Party members, and filing false complaints using your party position is discrediting the image of the party in public and in the Left Democratic Front. I do hereby remove you from the Working Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party, Pawar said in a letter to Thomas.

The stern action taken by the NCP against the legislator was initiated a day after he had given a complaint to the state police chief against the alleged threat to his life from some members of his own party, a claim refuted by its state president P C Chacko who termed the allegation as absurd.

Thomas on Monday had said he lodged a complaint with the state police chief that some members of his party have been planning to kill him in order to bring a by-election in the Kuttanad assembly constituency in Alappuzha represented by him.