Sharad Pawar reviews NCP's preparations for Lok Sabha polls in seven constituencies

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Sharad Pawar, assessed the party's readiness and arrangements in seven Lok Sabha constituencies located in the western and northern regions of Maharashtra.

NCP working president Supriya Sule, state president Jayant Patil and other senior leaders were present at the meeting, said a party leader. The party's position in Kolhapur, Hatkanangale, Raver, Baramati, Shirur, Satara and Madha was discussed at the meeting, he said.

On Thursday, Pawar will assess the readiness in the seats of Dindori, Ahmednagar, Hingoli, Wardha, Amravati, Beed, Bhiwandi, and Jalna, the source continued.