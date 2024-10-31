"Sharad Pawar Saheb Will Not Allow Family to Split," Says Chhagan Bhujbal

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal recently addressed concerns about the rift within the Pawar family, stating, "Sharad Pawar has made his statements, so there is no reason to worry. Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will not allow the family to split." He made these remarks during a speech in Nashik. Bhujbal expressed his sadness over the current situation, reminiscing about past Diwali celebrations: "I am praying to God... Normally, during Diwali, especially on the day of Padwa, all party members and well-wishers would come together to meet Pawar Saheb. The entire family would be there. His family is quite large, with daughters-in-law, some of whom are abroad. Everyone used to come together, but I see this situation now. It does not seem very pleasant to me."

He added, "It is distressing. I only pray that at least after this election, the Pawar family can find joy together. Regardless of their political parties and ideologies... I have no comments on what anyone has taken. I believe that Pawar Saheb... his statements suggest that there is no reason to worry. They will not allow the family to split."

Regarding the upcoming elections, Bhujbal commented on his son Samir Bhujbal, who is contesting as an independent candidate from the Nandgaon Manmad constituency. He criticized Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande, stating, "The situation in Nandgaon is different. You can gauge the circumstances based on the viral abuse and the filed cases. Even the police are acting with terror and intimidation. If there are no elections, what would have happened in the past five years?"

Bhujbal emphasized Samir’s campaign promise of a "fear-free Nandgaon," noting, "Remember, Samir Bhujbal is contesting as an independent. I had told him back then that if he wants to fight, he will have to resign from our party. He resigned from the position of NCP Mumbai President, and now he is contesting."