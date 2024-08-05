'Sharad Pawar Should Not Contribute In Turning Maharashtra Into Manipur': Raj Thackeray's Swipe At Veteran

Maharashtra could face a situation similar to Manipur in the near future, warned Sharad Pawar. However, Raj Thackeray taunted Pawar over his statement, saying, "Sharad Pawar himself should not contribute to turning Maharashtra into Manipur." Raj Thackeray, currently touring the Solapur district, addressed the media about the tensions arising from the Maratha and OBC reservation issues.

When asked about Pawar's warning, Thackeray responded, "Sharad Pawar should ensure Maharashtra does not become like Manipur. Looking at his political history, it's unclear whether he wants this situation or not." Thackeray's comments echo earlier BJP claims that Pawar supports Manoj Jarange's Maratha reservation movement. Recently, Pawar met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the reservation issue, but Thackeray's remarks now place responsibility for the state's caste tensions squarely on Pawar. All eyes are now on how Pawar will respond.

Thackeray further stated, "The current Maratha and OBC politics is being fueled by placing guns on others' shoulders, aiming to gather votes rather than considering the future of OBC or Maratha youths. This is purely vote-bank politics, making a fool of the people, and it won't yield any positive outcome. The Maratha-OBC conflict is spreading poison in society, even causing children to say their friendships have broken over this issue. This disturbing scenario has extended to schools and colleges. Such divisive politics should be rejected by every community during elections."

He added, "Maharashtra is the most progressive state in the country, providing more job opportunities than elsewhere. While the central government is privatising many sectors, is there any reservation in private educational institutions and companies? How many jobs will be available then? We must scrutinise these matters carefully. This entire scenario is a ploy to incite emotions and gather votes," Thackeray claimed.