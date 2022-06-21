Sharad Pawar stand about forming government with BJP in Maharashtra

While big things are happening in Shiv Sena, NCP president Sharad Pawar has made an important statement in a press conference in New Delhi. Though some Shiv Sena MLAs are angry, there will be no threat to the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Sharad Pawar said that he is confident that the internal issue of Shiv Sena will be resolved soon. At this time, Sharad Pawar's reaction has been very suggestive when asked whether he will support BJP if Mahavikas Aghadi government collapses.

Eknath Shinde has 30 to 35 MLAs and if his grievances are not allayed, the government may collapse. If the government collapses, will the NCP contact the BJP? When Sharad Pawar was asked this, he objected to the question. "How can you ask such a question? We can sit on the opposition bench," said Sharad Pawar. In other words, when asked if NCP will not go with BJP, it was seen that Sharad Pawar avoided direct refusal. Sharad Pawar clarified that the government is still strong and will continue to be so.

"We are not angry with the Legislative Council elections. Our party MLAs voted in a disciplined manner. Candidates of the parties whose votes were split have also been elected. A Congress candidate has fallen and he is also being discussed within the party. I have 50 years of experience running the government despite cross-voting. So it will not have any effect ", said Pawar.

Such a revolt had taken place even before the Mahavikas Aghadi government was formed. But nothing happened. Such conspiracies are being hatched as the government has successfully completed two and a half years, said Sharad Pawar. We are confident that the current political situation will find a way out, said Sharad Pawar.