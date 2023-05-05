Sharad Pawar takes back his resignation as NCP president

In yet another twist, Sharad Pawar has withdrawn his resignation as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). I'm taking my decision back, he announced in a press conference. Earlier in the day, NCP panel passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers from across Maharashtra gathered outside the party office in south Mumbai, to urge Sharad Pawar to withdraw his resignation as party chief amid a panel meet to decide on his successor. A committee formed by Sharad Pawar is meeting today to deliberate on the issue.

On Tuesday, Pawar dropped a bombshell by saying he is stepping down as chief of the NCP. Meanwhile, Pawar said that his decision to step down from the post was taken for the future of the party and to create a new leadership.