Sharad Pawar to hold public meeting in Pune on October 27

In a display of political strength, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently conducted a roadshow in Pune, setting the stage for an intense political face-off in the city. Now, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is poised to address a public meeting at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on October 27, adding to the mounting political fervour.

Prashant Jagtap, the city president of the Sharad Pawar group, confirmed the upcoming event and emphasized its significance in the ongoing political landscape. A meeting of Pune city presidents and office-bearers is slated to take place in the coming days, during which detailed plans for the public meeting will be charted.

As the political climate heats up in Pune, all eyes are on whether Sharad Pawar will target Ajit Pawar during this crucial gathering and what implications it may hold for the NCP's future in the region.