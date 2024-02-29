Sharad Pawar to Host Dinner Party for CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar in Baramati

Lok Sabha elections are looming in Maharashtra, with the Mahayuti Party (Eknath Shinde of Shivsena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar of NCPP) set to battle against MVA (UBT, Shivsena, Congress, Sharad Pawar of NCP, and Prakash Ambedkar). This will mark a significant faceoff. Amidst this, Sharad Pawar has extended an invitation to Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar for a dinner. In Baramati, the 'Namo' employment fair is scheduled for Saturday, alongside the commencement of various development projects. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar are expected to grace the event. Notably, senior leader Sharad Pawar has invited these three leaders to his 'Govind Bagh' residence for dinner.

In this context, senior leader Pawar has dispatched a letter of invitation to these prominent figures. The letter specifies that Sharad Pawar will be in Baramati on Saturday (2nd) for an official visit. Both Supriya Sule and I wish to participate in this governmental event as Members of Parliament. Additionally, with the Namo Maharojgar Mela taking place at the grounds of Vidya Pratishthan, Vidyanagari, Baramati—of which I am the founder president—I extend an invitation to welcome you at the organization's premises as its president. Hence, Vidya Pratishthan invites you for tea at the Guest House at Vidyanagari, Baramati.

I am delighted that you will be visiting Baramati for the first time as Chief Minister. I have already extended an invitation to you over the phone to experience the hospitality at my residence, 'Govindbagh' in Baramati. Following the Namo Maharojgar Mela, we should graciously accept this invitation along with our cabinet colleagues, as mentioned by Pawar in the letter.

Sharad Pawar's dinner invitation has sparked discussions. With the Lok Sabha elections unfolding, both factions of the Nationalist Congress are locking horns, exchanging criticisms and allegations daily. The ongoing verbal sparring between the leaders of Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi during the Lok Sabha elections has set the stage. Consequently, Sharad Pawar's dinner invitation, conveyed through a letter, has garnered significant attention.