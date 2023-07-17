Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray to attend opposition meet in Bengaluru

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will attend the meeting of opposition party leaders convened by the Congress in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. Confirming Thackerays' plans, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that he will also attend the Bengaluru meeting.

Disclosing Sharad Pawar's itinerary, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad said, "He (Sharad Pawar) will be part of the meeting on both the days (Monday and Tuesday) and then he will go to Delhi. His views are clear that progressive ideology has to be taken forward."Last month, Uddhav had attended the opposition meeting called by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna amid renewed efforts to forge unity among non-BJP parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.