Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Address Community Rift Over Reservation Through Dialogue With Stakeholders

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar voiced concerns on Saturday about the growing divisions among communities regarding reservation policies. He urged the Maharashtra government to engage in more dialogue with stakeholders to address the issue effectively.

The 83-year-old politician made these remarks to reporters following the release of a book at a university in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. “The dialogue with stakeholders over quota that should have taken place has not been done. The chief minister talks with one set of people, while others in the government hold talks with different groups. This creates misunderstanding,” he said.

Pawar revealed that he had recently provided his feedback to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who seemed receptive to initiating a dialogue on the matter. “The government should call Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, (minister) Chhagan Bhujbal and others committed to OBC reservation for talks,” he said.

Jarange has been advocating for the implementation of a draft notification that acknowledges Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) of Marathas and seeks reservation for Marathas under the OBC category. Currently, Kunbis receive quota benefits as OBCs.

Pawar said he was concerned about the “rift among communities over the quota issue”. “Jarange has said that reservation should also be given to Lingayats, Muslims and the Dhangar (sepherd) community. The process for talks over quota in the right direction seems to have begun. If this is done, there will be no bitterness in society,” he said.