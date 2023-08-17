Sharad Pawar will one day support PM Modi in his vision to make India self-reliant, says Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed confidence that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, would eventually support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his goal of making India strong and self-reliant.

Bawankule was speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport in response to a query on the recent meeting between Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government along with eight NCP MLAs last month.

The secret meeting in Pune last week between the two Pawars created a buzz. Sharad Pawar is still a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. Sena (UBT) and Congress have expressed concern over the meeting between the two leaders. When asked about it, Bawankule said, Sharad Pawar has himself clarified that it was a family meeting. I feel that Sharad Pawar will one day support Modiji in his vision and dream of making India strong and aatmanirbhar, he said.

