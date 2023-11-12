Sharad Pawar will soon back Modi, says Ravi Rana

Independent MLA Ravi Rana, who is supporting BJP, claimed that Sharad Pawar may soon back the Narendra Modi-led party. Mr. Rana said that a major development could take place in the national politics during Diwali. Mr. Rana said that Ajit Pawar is still hopeful that his uncle will also support the PM. "Ajit Pawar has supported the PM and he is still making efforts to convince Sharad Pawar. As per my information, senior Pawar is 99 per cent convinced and only a one more small push is required. Sharad Pawar is also impressed with the development works being done by Mr. Modi and he will soon back the PM," he said.

The MLA further said that new equations are developing at the national level. If Mr. Pawar also joins the NDA, it will be a major boost for Mr. Modi’s re-election in 2024, he said."I had said this before Dussehra that there will be one more big development around Diwali. I am still confident about it. If there is a settlement between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, it will further strengthen the government in Maharashtra," Mr. Rana said. Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs, including Dharmaraobaba Atram, had joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.