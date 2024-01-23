Sharad Thackeray Tweets Commemorating Balasaheb Thackeray's Birth Anniversary

Maharashtra has a rich political tradition. When the state's political journey is discussed, two names always come up. One is Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, and the other is Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, the Hindu Hriday Samrat. The close friendship between Pawar and Thackeray was well-known. The two leaders made huge allegations and counter-allegations against each other in politics, but there are many stories told by both of them about how they respected each other in their personal lives outside of politics.

After Bal Thackeray's death, Uddhav Thackeray forged a political alliance with Sharad Pawar. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government ruled for two and a half years, during which Uddhav Thackeray sought guidance from Sharad Pawar on many issues.

On the occasion of Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary today, Sharad Pawar tweeted a special message.

"Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray was a skilled cartoonist who commented on social issues through his brush. Through his powerful rhetoric, he awakened a burning sense of pride in the hearts of Marathi people. Marathi people's leader, late Bal Thackeray, who always took a straightforward stand for the benefit of Marathi people, I pay my humble respects to him on his birth anniversary!"

Meanwhile, a state-level convention of the Thackeray group is being held in Nashik today. A public meeting of Uddhav Thackeray will be held at 6 pm. The state-level convention has been organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray. The convention will begin at 10 am with a tribute to Bal Thackeray and the flag hoisting. A public meeting of Uddhav Thackeray will be held at Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground at 6 pm.