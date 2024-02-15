Shark Attack in Maharashtra: 7-Foot-Long Bull Shark Bites Off Man's Leg in Palghar River

A 7-foot-long bull shark killed a 32-year-old tribal man named Vikya Gowari while he was crossing the Vaitarana River in Palghar on Tuesday, February 14. According to reports, the shark bit his left leg at the ankle, leaving a nearly four-inch-deep wound. The 190kg shark was reportedly captured and killed by locals of Dongarpada.

However, Manor police claimed it died during the rescue operation. According to locals, the shark was a pregnant female, but this claim could not be confirmed. This incident is suspected to be the first case of a predator attacking a human along Maharashtra's coast.

Earlier in the day, locals had spotted the shark in the river and warned children and women who wash clothes and bathe by the bank against venturing into the river.

#SharkAttack: A 34-year-old fisherman from a village in Palghar district was bit by a 4-foot-long #shark on Tuesday evening while he was out to catch fish in #Vaitarna river. His injured leg needs to be amputated. @ranjeetnaturehttps://t.co/V6aTdDmIocpic.twitter.com/JU7DsplppV — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) February 14, 2024

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. In one video, locals are seen surrounding the shark, while another video shows the shark captured during the attack.

Bull sharks are usually found in the sea but there are reports and evidence of them being found in creeks, rivers and dams several kilometres away from saltwater due to reasons like reduction in prey base due to excessive fishing, being victims of bycatch, degradation and habitat loss, he said.