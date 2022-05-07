Shehnaaz Gill shares picture with Brahma Kumari Shivani, mentions her as 'soulsister'

Singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill, posted a couple of photos with Brahma Kumari Shivani on her Instagram account on Saturday.

The Bigg Boss star, who travelled to Gurgaon for the launch of one of Brahma Kumari's campaigns, has shared photos from the event. Shehnaaz is dressed in an all-white Anarkali suit with a turquoise blue coloured dupatta.

Posing with Brahma Kumari Shivani, she wrote, "soulsisters" and dropped some heart emoticons.

Fans and admirers poured in with heart and fire emoticons, expressing their appreciation for both of them, and one social media user even added, "Two strong women in one frame."

Shehnaaz's close friend and late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was also a disciple of the spiritual organization, was the one who introduced her to it.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor