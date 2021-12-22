Shilpa Shetty remembers father on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of her father Surendra Shetty's birth anniversary, actor Shilpa Shetty paid tribute to him with a heartfelt post on social media.

"Happy birthday, Daddy! We know that you're right here protecting us like our Guardian Angel... always shielding and bringing us victorious out of tough situations," she wrote on Instagram.

Shilpa added, "Tunki needs you around now, Daddy... and I know you're already there with her. Love you... praying for you always."

Alongside the emotional note, she posted a picture of her father standing next to her and her sister Shamita Shetty, who is currently inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house.

Shilpa and Shamita's father passed away in October 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor