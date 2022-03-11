Shilpa Shetty takes time off from shoot to spend time in nature

Actor Shilpa Shetty is a nature lover. No matter how busy she is, she always manages to take time off from her hectic work schedule to spend a few moments in nature.

On Friday morning, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a video that proves that she is a nature lover.

In the clip, she can be seen stretching her arm towards the canopy of a lush green tree.

"Taking a few moments off during the day to just soak in the sunshine and feel the wind in my hair is a blessing," Shilpa captioned the post.

For the unversed, Shilpa is currently in Punjab for the shoot of her film 'Sukhee', which is being helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

