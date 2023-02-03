Shinde faction MLA Sanjay Gaikwad blames BJP for defeat in Amravati

Elections were held for five seats in the Legislative Council. In this result, Maha Vikas Aghadi gave a big push to the BJP. The BJP had to face defeat in two other places except for the Konkan teachers' constituency.

The BJP lost mainly in Nagpur teachers' and Amravati graduates' constituencies. Dhiraj Lingade emerged as the game changer, winning the Amravati graduate constituency election. He defeated Ranjit Patil, the former minister of state for home affairs.

Sanjay Gaikwad, MLA from the Shinde group, has criticised the BJP for the setback.

"BJP candidate Ranjit Patil and BJP office-bearers did not take us into confidence during the Amravati graduate constituency elections. We couldn't go to any campaign." Shinde group leader and Buldana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad said he had received the electoral rolls only four days ago.

Furthermore, the opportunity to perform miracles in the constituency elections was missed. The team that we needed in the taluka was not with us. As a result, Ranjit Patil was defeated. Sanjay Gaekwad further stated that if we had been taken seriously, Ranjit Patil would have won.

Dhiraj Ligade from Shiv Sena to Congress

Dhiraj Lingade, the Shiv Sena's district chief, was handed the Amravati ticket for joining the Congress party in this election.

The Thackeray group was led by Dhiraj Lingade. Many resigned from the party after Buldhana MP Prataprao Jadhav joined the Shinde group. Dheeraj Lingade, on the other hand, remained with Uddhav Thackeray.

Dhiraj Lingade was already preparing to contest from the graduate constituency.

The Shiv Sena had begun planning for this constituency a year and a half before. However, because the Amravati seat was controlled by Congress, Congress continued to insist on it in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Therefore, Dhiraj Lingade joined the Congress Party.