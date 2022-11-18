Shinde-Fadnavis govt blow to Aadtiya Thackeray, suspended work of tourism department worth rupees in crore

The Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state has suspended the work worth crores of rupees taken from the tourism department during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Just a day before the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aadghadi government, the hastily sanctioned works worth crores of rupees have been suspended by the tourism department. The Shinde government has now decided to suspend all these works.

The Shinde government is confused about the continuation of Aditya Thackeray's Rs 381 crore regional tourism development scheme. As soon as he came to power, Shinde suspended the scheme in July. Later, along with 2022-23, funds were also sanctioned by lifting the moratorium on last year's works. However, before the process of disbursement of funds started, everyone was taken aback by deciding to suspend these works once again.

The Maharashtra government has now once again issued the GR and postponed the November 2nd GR. This shock given by Shinde to Aaditya Thackeray is being understood as the work of the tourism department worth crores of rupees has been suspended. Also, it has been directed not to take action till further order.



