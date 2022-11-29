Shinde-Fadnavis govt took 11 important decisions in meeting held at Mantralaya
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 29, 2022 04:54 PM 2022-11-29T16:54:52+5:30 2022-11-29T16:55:20+5:30
The State government has decided to speed up the recruitment process for 75 thousand posts in the year of ...
The State government has decided to speed up the recruitment process for 75 thousand posts in the year of Amrit jubilee of Independence. State Cabinet meeting was held in Mantralaya under the chairmanship of CM Eknath Shinde.
The cabinet decision is as follows:
- In the Amrit jubilee year of Independence, the recruitment process of 75 thousand posts will be accelerated.
- A separate disability welfare department will be established for the holistic development of the disabled. The department is functioning from December 3.
- Officers in the majority post will provide certain service benefits to the employees. Immediate action will be taken to fill the vacant posts of Scheduled tribes.
- Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad new broad gauge railway line on fast track. Approval of state government to provide financial participation of Rs 452 crore 546 lakh.
- The stamp duty will be as low as Rs 1,000 households under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna, Economically Weaker Sections and low income group beneficiaries will be benefit.
- Internet facilities will be increased from village 200 sqm to erect towers to BSNL in 2386 villages of the state.
- Revised approval of cost of 826 crores of Vasni medium project in Amravati district, an area of 4317 hectares will be benefited.
- Revised approval of 169.14 crore cost of Kordinala project in Nandurbar district, 3569 hectares of land benefited from irrigations.
- Govt employees will be given the benefit of advance pay increment for outstanding performance in the year 2006-2008.
- Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on payment of arrears of wages to employees of forest development corporation as per the 7th Pay Commission.
- Approval of ashram schools in Beed district on subsidized basis.