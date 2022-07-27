Shinde government approves Rs 370 crore fund for conservation of Lonar Lake

A major decision to approve a fund of Rs 370 crore for the conservation of Lonar Sarovar has been taken in today's state cabinet meeting. Last year, the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Lonar Lake and announced to give 200 crore rupees for its development and conservation. While Uddhav Thackeray's Lonar development is considered to be a dream project, now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced in today's state cabinet meeting to give 370 crores more than Uddhav Thackeray's 170 crores.

Lonar Sarovar is known as a world-class tourist destination and the second largest salt water lake in the world. The surrounding forest is now recognized as a protected and endangered wildlife sanctuary. The development of Lonar Lake has been stunted for the past several years. Last year in the month of January, Chief Minister visited Lonar lake and made big announcements for development. But even after a year, no development work has started in Lonar area. This year also four months ago the Governor also visited Lonar lake and gave many approvals but no development was promoted. Finally, in today's state cabinet meeting, the Shinde government has announced a fund of 370 crores.

Since Lonar Sarovar is a world famous tourist center, foreign tourists come from all over the world to visit Lonar Sarovar. There is a large forest surrounding the Lonar Lake and the habitats have been encroached upon by the inhabitants and the wildlife of this forest has become endangered. There are different types of birds, rare birds, animals in the forest around Lonar and they need to be protected.