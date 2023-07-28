Shinde govt to confer Ratan Tata with the prestigious Maharashtra Udyog Ratna Award

The Maharashtra Government will confer Tata group Chairman Ratan Tata with the first prestigious Maharashtra Udyog Ratna Award this year, state industries minister Uday Samant announced in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday.On the lines of Maharashtra Bhushan award, which is the state’s highest award, that is conferred to eminent people, the Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, decided to initiate the prestigious Udyog Ratna Award from this year onward. The first of the awards will be given to industrialist Ratan Tata.

While announcing it in the legislative council, Samant said the decision to give the first Udyog Ratna Award to a, industrialist from this year, was taken in a meeting on Wednesday between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. In the meeting we decided to start conferring the Udyog Ratna award from this year. The first award will be conferred to Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata industries Group,” Samant told the House. He further said that apart from the Udyog Ratna Award, three other such awards will be given by the government.