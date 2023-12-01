Shinde group asserts Uddhav Thackeray's election as Shiv Sena chief is illegal

The legality of Uddhav Thackeray's election as party chief is under scrutiny, with the Shinde group contending that Shiv Sena's constitution lacks provisions for such an election. In a crucial stage of the MLA disqualification hearing, senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani questioned Uddhav Thackeray's post during the cross-examination of Sunil Prabhu. The argument posits that Uddhav Thackeray's appointment as the Shiv Sena party chief is invalid, citing the absence of constitutional provisions allowing for such elections.

During Thursday's hearing, Sunil Prabhu, questioned about the Thackeray group's letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the formation of Shiv Sena, responded with concise one-word answers, asserting each statement as on record and dismissing allegations as false. Jethmalani expressed surprise at Prabhu's responses, drawing a comparison between him and former cricketer Rahul Dravid.

In response to questions about giving MLAs an opportunity to present their views before taking action for anti-party activities, Prabhu claimed not to remember. He emphasized that if MLAs are found guilty of anti-party acts, their removal falls under the authority of the party chief to take appropriate action against them.