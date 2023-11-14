Shinde group leader Ramdas Kadam and MP Gajanan Kirtikar spar over Mumbai North West candidacy dispute

During Diwali, a tense exchange unfolded between Ramdas Kadam, the leader of the Shinde group, and MP Gajanan Kirtikar. The dispute escalated due to controversy surrounding Kirtikar's candidacy for the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency. Kadam responded to Kirtikar's press release by criticizing him, stating that he is advanced in age and requires medical attention.

In his press release, Kirtikar highlighted Kadam's alleged betrayal of the party, accusing him of aligning with opposing forces and adopting the same tactics as the "Padhe Padhe" (reading and learning) approach. Interestingly, Kadam fired back, asserting that it is Kirtikar who is betraying the party within the office. Kadam claimed that there is a parallel situation in Goregaon, where a father and son are essentially the same entity. According to Kadam, the father occupies the office, while funds allocated to MPs for development works are allegedly being redirected to the son.

Kirtikar's allegations against Ramdas Kadam include a longstanding history of betrayal. According to Kirtikar, during the 1990 elections, when he was contesting from Malad Assembly, Kadam was simultaneously contesting from Khed. In his letter, Kirtikar claimed that Kadam and his associates took resources and support from Kirtikar's constituency in Malad Assembly, extending all the way to Kandivali, and allegedly attempted to undermine his campaign and political standing. The accusations suggest a pattern of disloyalty and actions aimed at undermining Kirtikar's political position.

In response to Kirtikar's allegations, Kadam vehemently denied any wrongdoing. He stated, Geete dragged me out of Guhagar on Uddhav Thackeray's orders. I was sent elsewhere in the state when they said they would not propagate the songs that brought me down. I'm not treachery, you're doing it. Your bile has been boiled because your brass has been exposed.

Kadam defended his actions by suggesting that it was the BJP that engaged in betrayal by undermining each other's candidates during Balasaheb's time. According to Anil Parab, a leader of the Thackeray group, the BJP will contest the seats based on Balasaheb's ideas, and any accusations of betrayal should be directed at the BJP for their actions during that period. This exchange highlights the complexity and conflicting narratives surrounding the political situation and the perceived betrayals within the party.

In 1990, I held the position of a shakha pramukh in Kandivali and received a nomination from the Shiv Sena chief for the Khed constituency. During that period, I was embroiled in a conflict with Keshav Bhosale, who, according to my knowledge, had the support of Dawood. Given the challenges I was facing in Khed, there was no reason for me to shift my focus to Malad when my ongoing struggle was centered there.