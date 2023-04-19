Shinde Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat says, we won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat has said if Ajit Pawar joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a group of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, then the Eknath Shinde-led Sena will not be part of the government in Maharashtra.

Shirsat, whose party shares power with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra, said he thinks the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will not go with the BJP directly.Our policy is clear about it.

NCP is a party which betrays. We will not be with the NCP even in power. If the BJP takes NCP with them, Maharashtra will not like it. We decided to move out (of the earlier undivided Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray) because people didn't like us going with the Congress and NCP, he said.

Shirsat said Ajit Pawar has not said anything which means he doesn't want to be in the NCP. We left the Congress-NCP (which were part of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government) because we didn't want to be with them. Ajit Pawar doesn't have a free hand there.

Ajit Pawar not being reachable is not a new thing. But his displeasure, which is being shown by the media, and our case (pending before the Supreme Court) has no relation. Ajit Pawar is disgruntled since his son Parth Pawar had lost the election, Shirsat said.