Shinde's Shiv Sena Fumes Over Union Cabinet Allocation: 'HAM, LJP Got Ministers Despite Lesser Seats Than Us'

The grand swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi's cabinet took place yesterday. Following its failure to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha elections independently, the BJP relies on its allies to form and run the government. As part of this coalition, the BJP has granted a Minister of State position (independent charge) in the central government to the Shiv Sena, which boasts seven seats in the state. Buldhana MP Prataprao Jadhav from Shiv Sena has assumed office as Minister of State (independent charge).

However, dissent brews within the Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, regarding the party's treatment in the allocation of Union Cabinet positions. Numerous leaders express discontent over the party's exclusion from any cabinet minister roles. In response, CM Shinde has convened separate meetings with party MLAs and MPs at his official residence, Varsha, on Monday.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP from Maval, Shrirang Barne, openly criticised the Union Cabinet allocation. He pointed out that parties like HAM, with only one MP, and LJP, with five MPs, have been granted cabinet positions, whereas Shiv Sena, with seven MPs, has been overlooked.

"Our alliance with the BJP is old. We anticipated cabinet minister roles due to our seven seats, but our hopes were dashed," expressed a disgruntled Shrirang Barne. "This time, our performance in the state has surpassed the BJP's, underscoring Shiv Sena's efficacy," he added. "While the BJP contested 28 state seats and won only nine, we contested 15 and secured seven, indicating our superior strike rate," emphasised Barne.

Though Shiv Sena remains a historic BJP ally, internal disagreements persist. "We perceive unequal treatment compared to others," Barne stated.

"Despite securing seven seats, Shiv Sena has been offered a junior cabinet minister position in the central government. In contrast, parties like Lok Janshakti Party, with five seats, and HAM, with just one seat, have each received a cabinet minister position," Barne observed.

Consequently, despite winning seven seats, discussions in political circles question Shiv Sena's waning influence.

Barne also stressed the need for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, to receive ministerial positions within the alliance. "Ajit Pawar's role is pivotal," he emphasized. "To join the alliance, he set aside family grievances. It was expected that Ajitdada would be treated justly."

"Udayanraje Bhonsale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been elected to the Lok Sabha for the fourth time. He merits respect as Shivaji Maharaj's heir. However, this matter falls within the BJP's internal domain," Barne concluded.