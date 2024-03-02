Ship En Route to Pakistan from China Stopped at Mumbai Port Over Suspected Nuclear Cargo

Indian security agencies halted a Karachi-bound ship from China at Mumbai’s Nhava Sheva port over suspicions that it contained a dual-use consignment with potential ties to Pakistan’s nuclear and ballistic missile program. The Malta-flagged merchant ship, identified as CMA CGM Attila, was intercepted by customs officials on January 23, following intelligence inputs.

Indian defence authorities, acting on specific intelligence, were alerted to the vessel’s voyage, prompting an inspection of the heavy cargo. The subsequent report raised suspicions about the consignment's contents, leading to its seizure. Officials defended the move, citing concerns about the prevention of potential proliferation by Pakistan and China.

During the inspection, security officials discovered a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine, originally manufactured by an Italian company. An examination by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) confirmed the likelihood of the consignment being intended for Pakistan's nuclear program. Experts suggest the CNC, previously used by North Korea, could be crucial in manufacturing critical parts for Pakistan’s missile development.

A thorough probe by security agencies revealed that the 22,180-kilogram consignment was shipped by Taiyuan Mining Import and Export Co Ltd and destined for Cosmos Engineering in Pakistan. The consignor, initially listed as “Shanghai JXE Global Logistics Co Ltd,” had the consignee mentioned as “Pakistan Wings Pvt Ltd” in Sialkot.

Since 1996, CNC machines have been part of the Wassenaar Arrangement, an international arms control regime aimed at preventing the proliferation of equipment with dual civilian and military uses. India, among the 42 member countries, actively participates by exchanging information on transfers of conventional weapons and dual-use goods and technologies.

